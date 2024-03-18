Mumbai: Dog enters IIT-B campus, bites 14 people, strays

The dog was eventually captured and sent to an NGO to ascertain if he was affected by any illness or was hurt

At least 14 people, and even stray dogs, were attacked and bitten on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) campus in Powai since Saturday evening when an “outside” dog entered the premises. The institute authorities have issued notices over email to students and the campus community, urging them to report incidents of attacks or bites.

The dog was eventually captured and sent to an NGO to ascertain if he was affected by any illness or was hurt.

A student and a campus resident who did not wish to be named told mid-day, “As the number of those attacked and bitten by the dog came to the fore, the institute authorities immediately told them to report incidents to the campus hospital or the authorities concerned. For now, some 12-14 people have come forward.”

Students who were bitten were advised to take precautionary measures as the health status of the dog remained unknown. Campus officials claimed stray dogs occasionally enter the premises and a committee was actively addressing their vaccination status.

In a letter to the campus community including faculty and students, Viswanathan N N, convenor, Human-Animal Conflict Committee, IIT-B, stated: “A dog from outside entered the campus and bit many people. The PHO (Public Health Office) team has taken swift action in catching the dog and ensuring it is kept in a cage. The BMC has been informed. Those who have been bitten by the dog, please make sure that you take utmost care as it has come from outside. At present, we do not know about the health of the dog. Once BMC officials/doctors visit us, we will know more details. Regarding the feeding of stray dogs on the campus - Please make sure that they are fed only at designated spots. Do not feed them on public roads and other places where people pass.”

In an update, Pankaj P Bhosle, public health officer, IIT-B, stated, “As precautionary measures, especially those who have been bitten or scratched should visit the hospital to take necessary treatment on a priority basis (within 24 hours). As per directions of a BMC official, the dog has been sent to the Utkarsh NGO in Mulund.”