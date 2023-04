A DRI official said gold worth over Rs 10 crores was seized from the arrested persons

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: DRI nabs 18 Sudan nationals, 1 Indian for smuggling gold worth Rs 10 cr x 00:00

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) thwarted a smuggling bid and arrested 18 female Sudan nationals and one Indian at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

A DRI official said gold worth over Rs 10 crores was seized from the arrested persons.

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI officials laid a trap and intercepted 18 female Sudan nationals carrying the smuggled gold and one Indian, who flew down to Mumbai from the UAE.

"The passengers came in three flights and were intercepted by the team of DRI officers at the airport," the official said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Woman loses nearly Rs 4 lakh to online scam

"A thorough checking of the passengers resulted in the recovery of 16.36 kg gold in paste form, gold-cut pieces and jewellery. The combined value of the gold is about Rs 10.16 crores," the official added.

He said most of the seized gold was concealed inside the bodies of the suspect passengers, making it extremely difficult to detect.

"Further, during a follow-up search at related premises, 1.42 kg gold valued approximately at Rs Rs 85 lakh, along with foreign currency worth Rs 16 lakh and Indian currency of Rs 88 lakh, were also recovered," he added.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.