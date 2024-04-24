Mumbai: DRI seizes 9.67 kg gold smuggled from Africa

Officials from the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit seized 9.31 kg gold and 16.66 kg of silver from a melting factory based on specific intelligence on April 22.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai confiscated 9.67 kilograms of gold smuggled from Africa. The gold was being treated at a melting facility to remove foreign markings before being transferred to the local market.

On April 22, officials from the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit (MZU) searched a melting factory based on specific intelligence. They seized 9.31 kilograms of gold in various forms, including foreign-origin gold, and 16.66 kilograms of silver. Additionally, the melting facility's operators and a key member of the smuggling syndicate in charge of organising transporters and collecting the smuggled gold were detained, reported ANI.

"Based on specific intelligence that gold smuggled from Africa through Mumbai International Airport was being processed at a melting facility to remove the foreign markings and being diverted to the local market, the DRI team initiated action on 22nd April. In this operation, DRI seized 9.67 Kg smuggled gold, 18.48 Kg silver, Indian currency of Rs. 1.92 Cr and USD 190000, a total worth Rs. 10.48 Cr," the report cited DRI statement.

The statement further said, "Four persons, including the 2 carriers, the recruiter and the melter admitted to being involved in the smuggling of gold into India and, hence, were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and remanded to judicial custody."

According to the report, investigations indicated that the recruiter gathered gold from transporters, mostly African nationals, and arranged for its processing before turning it over to a local buyer.

A follow-up search at the recruiter's office yielded USD 190,000, which the buyer had paid as an advance payment for the smuggled gold. Another search of the buyer's office premises yielded 351 grams of cut pieces of foreign-origin gold bars, 1818 grams of silver, and Rs 1.92 crores in cash. However, the buyer escaped before the authorities arrived, the report stated.

Further inquiry revealed that two African nationals living in adjacent hotels had sneaked the gold and passed it over to the recruiter. All four people involved in the smuggling operation were then detained under the terms of the Customs Act of 1962 and remanded to judicial detention, the report added.

The ANI report further stated, "The DRI confiscated 9.67 kilograms of illegal gold, 18.48 kilograms of silver, Indian money worth Rs 1.92 crores, and USD 190,000, for a total value of Rs 10.48 crore."