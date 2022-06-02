Mumbai records 704 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2022 08:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Maharashtra had recorded 169 new cases on May 1, while on May 31 the daily rise in cases in the state was 711

On the second day in a row, Mumbai recorded more than 700 new coronavirus infections on Thursday.

The financial capital of India also witnessed a death on account of the infection after more than a fortnight, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) bulletin.




Mumbai logged 704 new Covid-19 cases, 35 fewer than the previous day, taking the tally of cases in the city to 10,67,245.


