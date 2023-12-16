Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Dropping Amar Mahal station will cut off crucial Mono link

Mumbai: Dropping Amar Mahal station will cut off crucial Mono link

Updated on: 16 December,2023 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Controversial station deletions lead to uproar among regular commuters on the routes

Mumbai: Dropping Amar Mahal station will cut off crucial Mono link

Construction work near Amar Mahal. File pic


Key Highlights

  1. CM Eknath Shinde seems to be on a Metro stations dropping spree
  2. Shinde removed a crucial future interchange point for public transport in eastern suburbs
  3. This marks the fifth station to be removed since construction commenced

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in his role as MMRDA chairman, seems to be on a Metro stations dropping spree. In a surprising move on Tuesday, without soliciting public opinion or suggestions, Shinde removed a crucial future interchange point for public transport in the eastern suburbs by deleting the Amar Mahal Junction station from the Mumbai Metro Green Line 4 (Wadala-Thane) map. This marks the fifth station to be removed since construction commenced. 

