Mumbai: Dropping Amar Mahal station will cut off crucial Mono link

CM Eknath Shinde seems to be on a Metro stations dropping spree Shinde removed a crucial future interchange point for public transport in eastern suburbs This marks the fifth station to be removed since construction commenced

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in his role as MMRDA chairman, seems to be on a Metro stations dropping spree. In a surprising move on Tuesday, without soliciting public opinion or suggestions, Shinde removed a crucial future interchange point for public transport in the eastern suburbs by deleting the Amar Mahal Junction station from the Mumbai Metro Green Line 4 (Wadala-Thane) map. This marks the fifth station to be removed since construction commenced.