Mumbai: Duo killed while cleaning sewer at Malad high-rise

Co-worker, who was stranded inside drain with them, is in critical condition

The private construction site where the incident took place

Two individuals lost their lives while one is in critical condition after being trapped in a drain during sewer cleaning work at Raheja Tower near Ratnagiri Hotel in Malad West. The incident, reported at 3.50 pm, was attended to by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). According to Swapnil Gund of P North ward, who reported the details to the disaster management cell, the trio who was stranded in the drain, was swiftly rescued by the MFB team and rushed to the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East.

An official from BMC’s fire control room said, “We received a distress call about some individuals stuck in a drain in Malad West and quickly forwarded the call and information to the respective fire station. Three individuals were rescued from the spot and were rushed to the HBT Trauma Centre.”

Dr Leena Mane from the hospital provided an update to the Disaster Management Cell at 5.02 pm confirming two casualties and the condition of the survivor. “50-year-old Raju and 35-year-old Javed Shaikh were pronounced dead on arrival. Akib Shaikh, 19, is currently admitted in critical condition,” Dr Mane said.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of P North ward told mid-day, “They were working in a tank located inside private premises and seem to be labourers employed by a private contractor.”

Senior Inspector Irfan Sheikh of Dindoshi police told mid-day, “We will register an FIR against the builder or contractor based on our investigation. It is not yet clear who asked the trio to clean up the sewer tank.”

3.50PM

Time the incident was reported on Wednesday