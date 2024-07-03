Mumbai eagerly awaits open double-decker buses

The new buses to be procured on lease will be noiseless electric buses, air-conditioned on the lower level and the upper deck will open to the sky

The city is eagerly awaiting open double-deck tourist buses like the one used for the procession of the victorious Indian cricket team in 2007 after the T20 World Cup win. However, the tender floated by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) to lease 10 open double-deck buses is yet to get a response, even three months later.

BEST scrapped the last open deck bus in October 2023, as the vehicle had completed its lifespan of 15 years. Subsequently, BEST decided to continue with open double-deck buses for tourism purposes. “We have floated a tender to lease 10 open double-deck buses. We are waiting for the response. As soon as we get a response we will start the process of reintroducing these open double-deck buses in the city,” said a BEST official. “We are planning to lease noise-less electric buses, which will be air-conditioned on the lower level and the upper deck will be open to the sky," the officials said. According to an official, open double-deck buses had witnessed a daily footfall of 200 to 250 passengers.

These buses are a big attraction during festive seasons and evening hours. The first open double-deck bus was introduced by BEST on January 26, 1997. Over the years, the number of these buses has come down from five to three. This service was continued till October 5, 2023. BEST had deployed these open double-deck buses for sightseeing by tourists, mainly covering iconic places in south Mumbai. These buses were also rented out for parties.