Mumbai: Eknath Shinde's removal as Sena group leader in Maha Assembly valid, says Deputy Speaker

Updated on: 23 June,2022 03:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shiv Sena on Tuesday removed Eknath Shinde as the party's group leader in the Assembly, hours after he revolted and travelled to Surat with some Shiv Sena MLAs, triggering a crisis in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra

Eknath Shinde. File Pic


Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal stated that he has approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the Shiv Sena's group leader in the House, replacing rebel legislator Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena on Tuesday removed Eknath Shinde as the party's group leader in the Assembly, hours after he revolted and travelled to Surat with some Shiv Sena MLAs, triggering a crisis in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.




Zirwal said, "I have received a letter from the Shiv Sena, informing me that it is appointing Ajay Choudhary as the party's leader in the Assembly and removing Shinde from the post with immediate effect."


"I have accepted the letter, which was sent by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,¿ the deputy speaker said, adding that Shinde's removal as the Sena group leader in the Assembly was valid.

On the other side, Shinde had on Wednesday given a letter to the Assembly's deputy speaker, signed by 35 Sena MLAs, replacing Sunil Prabhu with Bharat Gogavale as the chief whip of the Shiv Sena legislature party

Asked about Shinde's letter, Zirwal said, "The Independents have no role in such party affairs. One (Shiv Sena) MLA, Nitin Deshmukh (who had accompanied rebel leader to Surat), has claimed that he has not signed the letter issued by Shinde. I will study it, seek the advice of legal experts and then decide (on it)."

(with inputs from PTI)

