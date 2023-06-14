Mumbai: Eknath Shinde’s rude awakening for big brother BJP

Putting up a brave face after early morning front page ad sting, closed door meet between BJP and Shinde Sena leaders seeks rapprochement

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/Sameer Markande

While talks of tension between the ruling parties haven’t died, Shiv Sena has claimed that Eknath Shinde is the popular preference, not BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, for the next CM of Maharashtra. The Shinde Sena supported the claim with survey findings. Shinde’s party published full page advertisements in newspapers across the state on Tuesday under the headline, “Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra, the dream team loved by all.” The campaign carried pictures of PM Narendra Modi, Shinde and Shiv Sena’s official symbol.