Mumbai: Electroplating unit steals Rs 1.33 crore worth power

An Adani Electricity Vigilance and security team along with the police during the raid; (right) How the meter was bypassed to avail electricity supply directly from the network

The Mumbai police have booked an electroplating unit in Kurar village, Malad East, on the charge of stealing power worth Rs 1.33 crore over a period of three years and nine months from Adani electricity. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 13 after Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd uncovered that the commercial unit had bypassed metering to use electricity through the three-phase main distribution line.

According to the FIR at the Kandivli police station, Jaini Traders, at Kurar Village, was found stealing power. The accused, Hansa Ramesh Bhushan, Prabhu Ratan Gami, Nilesh Mansukhlal Kamdar and Subhash Ramji Gupta have been booked under Sections 135 and 150 of the Electricity Act - 2003.

According to Adani, its vigilance team had noticed suspicious activities in the area but did not have sufficient evidence to take immediate action. “After careful planning, the team conducted a comprehensive examination of the low tension network and discovered the direct supply connection (on June 10). During the raid on Monday, the team faced numerous obstacles, including attempts to obstruct and manhandle them. Despite the resistance, the team managed to gather solid evidence of power theft in the act,” the company said in a statement.

The company’s assessment is that 6,88,239 units had been consumed over a period of three years and nine months, amounting to a staggering Rs 1,33,05,209.54.

“We are immensely proud of our vigilance team for successfully exposing such a substantial power theft case, despite facing various challenges during the raid. Their exemplary work showcases their trust, courage, commitment, and dedication to their responsibilities. We congratulate the team for their hard work in protecting the interest of the paying consumers,” it said further.

The company spokesperson said the vigilance teams would continue to expose thefts, which ultimately burden honest consumers with higher tariffs. “The case has been transferred from Kandivli police station to Kurar police station for further investigation,’’ the statement added.