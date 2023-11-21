Unattended open plot in Pali Naka spurs nuisance, hinders businesses

Addicts seen rolling joints at the open plot at Pereira Wadi. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbai: Empty plot in Bandra is now addict adda, garbage dumpyard

Residents along Pali Naka road numbers 16th to 30th in Bandra West face distress due to the rampant illegal dumping on open plots, particularly Pereira Wadi, leading to an array of issues. Shop owners claim they have lost business as their surroundings become infested with rodents and drug-related activities.

Social activist and local resident Sunil Khosla highlighted the situation, recalling around 105 slums that once occupied this plot. Initially slated for redevelopment, the plot was left unattended for the past eight years after legal complications arose with the involved builder. The absence of supervision allowed the premises' fence to deteriorate, inviting locals to use it as a dumping ground for waste and debris.

"The open plot has attracted druggists and turned into an open urinal, escalating issues for the neighbourhood," Khosla said. Despite their efforts, both Khosla and shop owners faced bureaucratic barriers when seeking assistance from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The corporation cited private ownership, hindering their intervention. “We have also met the civic official of H West ward they gave the same reason, but they assure us they will find a solution to the issue,” Khosla added.

Waste, shanties, and debris accumulated at Pereira Wadi. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Manoj Rathod, a shop owner at Dheeraj Sneh SRA CHS opposite the plot, said. "The nuisance caused by druggies and rodents has affected our business drastically. Even we can’t sit in the shop due to the foul smell," Rathod said, echoing the sentiments of other affected shopkeepers like Manjunath Gowda, who observed a decline in business due to the rodents and foul smell in the area and the number of fights that take place around the area.

Sunil Pujary, manager of Shree Sagar Hotel, confirmed a 40 per cent business decline due to the open dumping near the plot. "With the increased rodent presence and foul smell, customers avoid dining in such an unpleasant atmosphere," Pujary said, emphasising their attempt to escalate the issue to the attention of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BMC Chief IS Chahal by writing to them about it.

Jagdish Patel, another shop owner on the same road, echoed these concerns, citing the foul smell, open toilets, and the encroachment of scrap vendors, transforming the once-promising area into a dumping ground. While the BMC has promised action, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vinayak Vispute from H West ward affirmed his commitment to understanding the issue before deciding on a viable solution.

105

No. of slums that occupied the open plot previously