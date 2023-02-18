Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Encroachment gone for good Mahul to get huge playground

Mumbai: Encroachment gone for good, Mahul to get huge playground

Updated on: 18 February,2023 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

BMC will soon build a boundary wall to secure the plot at Jijamata Nagar, officials say; playground work to begin once budget is allocated

Mumbai: Encroachment gone for good, Mahul to get huge playground

Workers remove illegal structures from the plot at Jijamata Nagar in Chembur, on Wednesday


Soon, the children of Mahul, Chembur, will have a vast playground in their locality. The BMC has cleared the encroachments on a plot measuring around 5,000 square meter at Jijamata Nagar, officials said on Friday. “A small portion of the plot — 1,600 square meter — is reserved for a waste segregation centre and the major plot is reserved for the playground,” said a BMC official of M West ward.


First we will secure, then make sure that encroachers don’t come again. Thereafter, we will develop a segregation centre. We will start work on the playground once we receive the budget for it. We are hoping to get the allocation soon,” the official added.



Also Read: Mumbai: Engineering student stabbed to death by bike-borne miscreants in Chembur


Assistant Municipal Commissioner (M West ward) Vishwas Mote has asked officials to make proper arrangements for the safety of the plot. “Jijamata Nagar has a mix of residential buildings and slums. As currently there are no playgrounds nearby, this will benefit the local residents,” said another official.

A team of 13 engineers and 52 workers, with the help of machinery, removed 32 illegal structures from the spot on Wednesday. Another official told mid-day, “The encroachment on this plot was first removed in 2017 and again in 2019. However, the same encroachers returned and built illegal structures during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Some five to six people have been involved in the illegal construction here. This time, we have removed the encroachment on the entire plot at one go. Soon, we will start building the boundary to secure the land,” he added.

chembur brihanmumbai municipal corporation Coronavirus mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK