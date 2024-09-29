Environmentalist Stalin D has demanded that a criminal investigation be conducted into all aspects that have resulted in this monumental ecological disaster, which is allegedly being perpetuated every single day

Screengrab from the video

Environmentalist Stalin D has alleged that chemical spraying is occurring behind the IT Park in Malad Dindoshi area of Mumbai, leading to the destruction of local vegetation.

Stalin D alleged that the owner of this private forest has continuously denuded the mountain and sprayed an unimaginable amount of chemicals to destroy the natural vegetation and forests.

"Any hill has two sides. The hillside behind the IT park is being flattened and watercourses altered. A beautiful Oshiwara river has become a narrow drain and has lost three or more of its tributaries, streams that flowed into it from this hill. Excavation is rampant, and all authorities have turned a blind eye for obvious reasons," Stalin D said.

He also stated that when his repeated complaints fell on deaf ears for more than a decade, he moved to the NGT to seek justice for the environment. Stalin expressed shock that so many people residing next to this forest have not complained about this wanton destruction, despite their own homes being at risk of getting buried in a landslide. He pointed out that the mountain and hills are becoming unstable and that a huge tragedy is awaiting to happen.

Environmentalist Stalin D has alleged that chemical spraying are occurring behind the IT Park in Malad Dindoshi, leading to the destruction of local vegetation



Via: @ranjeetnature #Malad #ITPark #News #Environment #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Q3HsfLDLTF — Mid Day (@mid_day) September 29, 2024

"This may be a privately owned area, but there is absolutely no difference between the forests of SGNP and this area. In fact, we have videos and photos of wildlife on this plot in the sections that are yet to be denuded. The work of chopping the natural vegetation was mostly done at night, and after chopping, chemicals are sprayed in large quantities, resulting in a huge section looking like a manicured lawn. The patches of natural forests that still exist on the plot on the bottom of the MHADA colony side are clear proof of the original character of the land. This is deemed forest, and we seriously wonder why on earth the Forest department has not taken steps to claim this land and protect it. Instead, it has claimed a slum-infested section of the plot and has allowed this forest to be plundered," added Stalin.

Stalin has demanded that a criminal investigation be conducted into all aspects that have resulted in this monumental ecological disaster, which is allegedly being perpetuated every single day.

"We are shocked that the owner of the land has brazenly started cutting the vegetation and poisoning the land even after the NGT has taken cognizance of the issue. The BMC and MPCB have previously made reports of massive tree cutting and burning of vegetation on this site. Yet, they have done nothing to restore the natural balance of the site. We will expose the fraud in the coming days. The Chief Minister and MoEF need to intervene directly and order a detailed investigation into how this destruction was allowed for so long. Even today, we have taken evidence of fresh tree cutting on the forested slopes. People need to rally and save the forests and mountains," added Stalin.