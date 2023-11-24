Mumbai: EOW arrests contractor in oxygen plant 'scam'

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 November,2023 09:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Contractor Romil Chheda, who was arrested post interrogation, was given a contract to set up oxygen plants in nine BMC-run hospitals and two jumbo COVID-19 centres

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police on Friday arrested a contractor in connection with an alleged fraud in setting up oxygen plants in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.


Contractor Romil Chheda, who was arrested post interrogation, was given a contract to set up oxygen plants in nine BMC-run hospitals and two jumbo COVID-19 centres despite allegedly not having prior experience of executing such work, the official said.


He and some others are accused of causing a loss of Rs 6 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the official informed.


A case was registered on Wednesday against Chheda and some BMC officials under Indian Penal Code sections 418, 465, 467, 468, 471, 218, 120 (B) and 34 for cheating, forgery, causing wrongful loss, framing incorrect record to save someone from punishment and other offences, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

