Mumbai: Ex-Ranji player arrested for duping city firm of Rs 12 lakh

The 28-year-old called up electronics company posing as Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s personal assistant, seeking sponsorship for a cricketer
Accused Budumuru Nagaraju (second from left) with a team of Mumbai cyber cell
The Mumbai cyber cops have arrested Budumuru Nagaraju, who once represented Andhra Pradesh at the Ranji level, for duping a city-based electronics company of Rs 12 lakh. The 28-year-old cricketer turned into a conman in 2018 after a politician cheated him of Rs 15 lakh after promising him a job in the railways, said the police.