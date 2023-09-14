Mumbai: ‘Eyesore’ Marine Drive set to be revamped

BMC to give stretch modern touch while retaining heritage feel

In May, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had ordered BMC to revamp Marine Drive. File pic/Sameer Markande

The civic body has decided to revamp the Queen`s Necklace Plan will focus on improving open public spaces for walking and running along Marine Drive Consultants will make a presentation on September 23 and make a bid

The ongoing work for the Coastal Road project has turned the Marine Drive stretch into an eyesore, challenging its status as the ‘Queen's Necklace’. As a result, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now called for consultants to redesign Marine Drive to maintain its glory in sync with the Coastal Road and other

connectors coming up along the stretch.

The civic body has decided to revamp the Queen's Necklace and has invited expressions of interest to appoint a consultant who will suggest a design for the revamp. “We are also going to revamp the road from Flora Fountain to Asiatic Library. Both areas have heritage status and we will preserve their heritage value,” an official of the civic heritage department said.

According to the official, since Marine Drive is the entry point of the Coastal Road in south Mumbai, the revamp project will serve as the best example of striking a balance between maintaining heritage and modernisation of a city. Planning will be done accordingly.

As per the details available, the plan will focus on improving open public spaces for walking and running along Marine Drive. Basic facilities like toilets, benches to sit on and informative signage with a vintage feel will also be added through this project. “A one-kilometre stretch at Fort (near Flora Fountain) has also been revamped,” said a BMC official.

After filing expressions of interest, consultants will make a presentation on September 23 and make a bid, which will be opened on September 25. The estimated cost of consultancy is approximately Rs 5 lakh.

Earlier in May, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Marine Drive promenade where he ordered civic authorities to revamp the stretch and also include basic and high-end amenities while the project is being carried out. Recently, civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal held a meeting in this regard, and for the beautification of Marine Drive.

Rs 5 lakh

Consultant’s approx. fee