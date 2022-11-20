×
Mumbai: Father kills six-year-old son after fight with wife in Malad

Updated on: 20 November,2022 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The accused Nandan Adhikari killed his son Lakshya after a fight with his wife Sunita

Representative Image


In a shocking incident, a father allegedly killed his 6-year-old son after a fight with his wife in Mumbai on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.


According to ANI, the incident took place in Malad on Saturday morning. 



The accused Nandan Adhikari killed his son Lakshya after a fight with his wife Sunita. On Saturday morning, Sunita went to drop her 13-year-old daughter at school and when she returned home, she found Lakshya's body lying on the floor of the house in a pool of blood. His throat was slit by a sharp object, the Mumbai Police told news agency ANI.


Malwani Police have arrested Nandan Adhikari and a case was registered under section 302 of the IPC. Police took the body of the child into custody and have sent it for post-mortem.

According to ANI, Police said the accused confessed his crime. During interrogation, Mumbai Police found that there used to be frequent fights between the couple over one or the other issue. The investigation is underway. 

(With inputs from ANI)

