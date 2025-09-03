Breaking News
Fire breaks out at Dadar Terminus parking area; no injuries reported

Updated on: 03 September,2025 09:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Deputy station manager tried to extinguish the blaze with the help of a fire extinguisher. However, the fire was not contained. It was brought under control with the help of fire brigade

A fire was reported in the parking area of Dadar Terminus near platforms 13 and 14 at 7.55 pm on Wednesday.

The fire was confined to 10-12 bikes at railway parking area.

The deputy station manager tried to extinguish the blaze with the help of a fire extinguisher. However, the fire was not contained.


The Central Railway Control Room then informed the fire brigade about the incident, which promptly reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Apart from the fire brigade, the police, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and 108 ambulance were also deployed in the firefighting operations. 

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

More details are awaited.

