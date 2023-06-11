Mumbai: Fire breaks at residential building in Dharavi, five people injured

According to the civic body, the blaze broke out at around 10.58 am at Shama Building on 90 feet road in the Dharavi area

Representational Image

Six persons suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in a building in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Sunday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the civic body, the blaze broke out at around 10.58 am at Shama Building on 90 feet road in the Dharavi area. Following the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and began the firefighting operations.

The fire was doused by the Mumbai fire brigade by around 12.27 pm, the civic body said.

Six persons sustained injuries in the blaze and all of them were taken to nearby Sion Hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable, the civic body said.

According to the BMC, those injured in the incident were identified as Muskan Shaikh (35), Rawan Shaikh, Ruksana Shaikh (26), Farhan Shaikh (10), Nadiya Shaikh (5) and Sana Dalvi (27).

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, one person died and five were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical company in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday.

The blaze started near a nitric acid tank in the factory at 4 pm in Ambernath MIDC, an official told PTI.

"One person identified as Suryakant Jimat died. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The five persons who suffered burn injuries have been hospitalised," Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the Disaster Control Cell of Thane civic body, told PTI.

Six fire engines, two each from Ambernath, Anand Nagar and Ulhasnagar, were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control in one and half hours, said the official, adding that the cause is yet to be ascertained.

Though nitric acid itself is not flammable, it is a strong oxidising agent and can support combustion and react with other substances that can catch fire.

Earlier, the official had said there were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe was underway, a police official said.

(With inputs from PTI)