Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 4 scrap godowns in Mankhurd; no casualty

Fire broke out at four scrap godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

At least eight fire engines and four water tankers were rushed to the spot

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out at four scrap godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai; three fire engines and two water tankers rushed to the spot, says Mumbai Fire Department

There was no report of any casualty, a civic official told PTI.

The blaze erupted around 10 am in the scrapyard located in the slum-dominated Mandala locality of Mankhurd suburb, the official said.

At least eight fire engines and four water tankers were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that efforts were on to douse the flames.

Police and officials of the civic ward concerned also reached the spot after being alerted.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known. More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)