Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 4 scrap godowns in Mankhurd; no casualty

At least eight fire engines and four water tankers were rushed to the spot
Fire broke out at four scrap godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.
Thursday, 9 June, 2022
Updated on: 09 June,2022 12:13 PM IST | Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent
Maharashtra | Fire breaks out at four scrap godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai; three fire engines and two water tankers rushed to the spot, says Mumbai Fire Department— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022