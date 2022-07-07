Mumbai: Fire breaks out at mall in Powai, no casualties reported

At least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot

Representative Pic

A fire broke out at a mall in Powai on Thursday morning.

According to news agency ANI, at least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was reported in the Haiko Supermarket on the main street of Hiranandani locality in Powai at around 6.15 am, a civic official told PTI.

No casualties have been reported so far.

#UPDATE 12 fire tenders at the spot after a Level 2 fire broke out in Mumbai's Powai area. No one trapped or injured so far. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/VddV8vQ42r — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)