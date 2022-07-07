Mumbai: Fire breaks out at mall in Powai, no casualties reported

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 July,2022 09:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
At least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot

A fire broke out at a mall in Powai on Thursday morning. 

According to news agency ANI, at least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.




The blaze was reported in the Haiko Supermarket on the main street of Hiranandani locality in Powai at around 6.15 am, a civic official told PTI.


No casualties have been reported so far.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

