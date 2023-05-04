Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at eatery in Byculla; no casualty

Updated on: 04 May,2023 10:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The fire broke out in a chimney of the restaurant located on Clare Road

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at eatery in Byculla; no casualty

A fire broke out at a restaurant in the Byculla area of south Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.


Civic officials told news agency PTI that there was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place at 11.15 pm on Wednesday.



The fire broke out in a chimney of the restaurant located on Clare Road.


According to civic officials, four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused in some time.

Also Read: Four drug peddlers including Nigerian national arrested in Mumbai

No injury was reported, the officials said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, a minor fire broke out in a shop in the Mohammad Ali Road area of south Mumbai.

The fire, which took place in a shop located opposite Suleman Usman Bakery at 6 pm, was doused thirty minutes later with the help of a fire engine and water tanker.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is being probed by a team comprising civic and BEST officials.

(With inputs from PTI)

