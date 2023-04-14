Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at eatery in Kala Ghoda area, nobody injured

Updated on: 14 April,2023 10:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The blaze erupted in some scrap material kept at the cafe located on the ground floor of a three-storey building around 3.45 am

Representative Image


A fire broke out at an eatery in Kala Ghoda area of south Mumbai early on Friday, officials told news agency PTI.


The blaze erupted in some scrap material kept at the cafe located on the ground floor of a three-storey building around 3.45 am, they said.



Nobody was injured in the fire and it was doused within 15-20 minutes, a civic official told PTI.


The fire was confined to the electric wiring, chimney, furniture and scrap material of the eatery, according to a fire brigade official. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added. 

Earlier, on April 6, two persons were injured after a fire erupted in a building in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi.

The fire was reported in Siddhi Prabha CHS, near Ravindra Natya Mandir, at 5.58 pm in Prabhadevi, a BMC press release said.

The release said that the fire was confined to stove, kerosene, household articles and cloths on the first floor of 4-storey building.

The press release said that the concerned agencies including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Fire Brigade, Police, BEST and Ward Staff were mobilized and the fire was brought under control and 6.04 pm.

The two injured persons have been identified as Pooja Chaurasiya, 28 and Dilip Chaurasiya, 45.

(With inputs from PTI)

