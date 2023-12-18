A fire broke out at hotel in Santacruz area of Mumbai on Monday evening, the officials said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out at hotel in Santacruz, operations underway x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





A fire broke out at hotel in Juhu on Monday evening The fire was reported at around 5:11 pm on Monday The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation

A fire broke out at hotel in Santacruz area of Mumbai on Monday evening, the officials said.

According to the officials, in response to the blaze that was reported at around 5:11 pm on Monday, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The fire broke out at the Juhu Residency Hotel which is located opposite J W Marriott Hotel in Juhu Tara Road," an official said.

After reaching the spot, the officials from the fire brigade termed the fire as a Level I fire. The blaze was reported on the 3rd and 4th floors of the building structure, comprising of one basement, ground and upper four floors, they said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and other civic staff had reached the spot along with an Ambulance and the local BMC ward staff.

The officials had reached the spot to control the fire along with 4 Fire Engines, 1 Mobile Fire Tender (MFT), 3 Jet Tanks (JT), 1 Aerial Work Platform (AWTT), 1 Turn Table Ladder (TTL), 1 Breathing Apparatus (BA) Van, and 1 Quick Response Vehicle (QRV), the officials said.

"No injuries were reported in the incident so far," the official said.

Further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, in an another incident on Monday, a massive fire broke out at several parked cars that had been seized in various cases by the Arnala Police in Maharashtra, officials said.

They said that a dozen cars that had been seized by Arnala police in various cases and left abandoned for years, were engulfed in the fire incident on Monday morning in Virar, Palghar.

The incident took place around 8 am on Monday. Despite the immediate intervention of the fire brigade officials, the inferno extinguished, leaving all twelve cars reduced to ashes.

After the fire incident, thick black smoke billowed into the air. Local residents and fishermen gathered to witness the incident.

Sources at the police station informed mid-day that the intensity of the fire escalated due to the excessive fuel in the vehicles. Additionally, the strong wind further intensified the flames.

“These cars were parked on the side of Arnala police station. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The enquiry is underway,” said an officer.

No casualties took place in the incident, the officials said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!