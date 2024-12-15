A fire broke out at Poonam Chambers in Worli, Mumbai, on 15th December 2024. Emergency services mobilised swiftly to control the blaze, which was confined to the second floor. No injuries have been reported.

A fire broke out at Poonam Chambers CHS, located opposite Atria Mall on Annie Besant Road, Worli, on the morning of 15th December 2024. The incident was reported at 11:39 AM, with fire and emergency services mobilised shortly after.

According to the initial reports from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire is believed to have been confined to the second-floor office of the seven-storey commercial building. The fire was significant enough to prompt the MFB to declare it a Level II fire at 11:51 AM, which signifies a more severe fire requiring additional resources.

Authorities responded swiftly, with multiple agencies including the MFB, local police, BEST, 108 Ambulance services, and ward staff being deployed to the scene. These teams worked together to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the building.

As per the latest updates, no injuries have been reported at this stage. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but emergency responders are working diligently to ensure that the situation is under control and that the building's occupants remain safe. At the time of the report, there were no further updates on the extent of the damage caused by the fire.