Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Wadia children hospital; no casualties reported

Updated on: 06 August,2022 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
As per information from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire broke out around 7.10 pm at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Wadia children hospital; no casualties reported

The fire was confined to the uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system rooms on the first floor. Pic/Atul Kamble


A fire broke out in Wadia hospital at Parel on Friday evening. The fire started in the electric power supply system room on the first floor. The operation theatre was closed and no one was injured.

As per information from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire broke out around 7.10 pm at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children. The fire brigade declared the fire as level 2 and sent eight fire engines on the spot. Six jumbo tankers were also present on the site. The fire was confined to the uninterrupted power supply system rooms on the first floor and smoke was logged on the first and second floor. No one was reported injured.

Some patients were shifted as smoke spread through the building while the fire was brought under control within one and half hours, they said. “The flames have been brought under control now,” said a fire brigade official. The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, central AC, doors, windows and wooden partition in the UPS room.


