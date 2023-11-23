Fire broke out in the 3rd floor of a high-rise G+24 building in Mumbai’s Byculla in the wee hours of Thursday.

Representative Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, nine suffer suffocation x 00:00

Nine people suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building in Byculla area of Mumbai. The fire broke out in the 3rd floor of a high-rise G+24 building in the wee hours of Thursday.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) responded swiftly to a Level-I fire incident reported at MHADA Colony, Building No-3C wing, located on Rambhaou Bhogle Marg, New Hind Mill Compound, Ghodapdev Byculla. The incident was reported at 03:43 hrs and was declared Level-I by MFB at 04:09 hrs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire was successfully contained by the firefighters. The MFB reported that the fire was primarily confined to the electric meter cabin, electric wiring, electric cable, electric installation, as well as scrap material in electric ducts, garbage, and refuse material in garbage ducts spanning from the 1st to the 24th floor.

The evacuation process was efficiently executed, with people from different floors safely removed from the building. A total of 25 persons were evacuated from the terrace, 30 persons from the 15th refuse floor, and 80 persons from the 22nd refuse floor.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared the fire extinguished at 07:20 hrs, just over three hours after the incident was reported. No casualties were reported.

On Wednesday, a fire broke out in a pile of garbage accumulated on the roadside in Thane district. According to the information received by the Disaster management unit, the garbage accumulated near Vaibhav Dhaba in Diva had caught fire.

Also read: Mumbai: Someone’s stealing our customers with false claims, says Airtel

The officials further stated that the fire broke out around 8.25 am on Wednesday and was extinguished around 9.30 am. They added that one rescue vehicle and one wanted tanker were present at the spot.

Those injured have been shifted to KEM Hospital for treatment. They have been identified as Lakshmi Raut; Archana More; Pranay Tambole; Archana Nilesh More; Mumtaz; Parvatibai Tambole; Abhish; Vishal Vijay More; and Lata Tambole.

Meanwhile, as many as thirty electricity meters were reportedly gutted in a fire that broke out in a meter box room of an eight-storey apartment building in Thane's Ghodbunder area, reported PTI.

According to the news agency, nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted in the building located in the Waghbil area. Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane civic body's disaster management cell, was quoted saying that the local fire brigade personnel and disaster management cell team had rushed to the spot and that one fire engine was engaged in a firefighting operation. He said 45 residents were stranded in the building and were rescued successfully.

A septuagenarian stuck in her flat was rescued, he said, adding that the officials are conducting a probe into what caused the fire. (With inputs from agencies)