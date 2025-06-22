The Mumbai Fire Brigade received the information about the blaze at 12.40 pm. It was doused within a few minutes after the fire brigade reached the spot

An official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade said that it was a small fire in a single room. Representational pic

A small fire broke out on the fourth floor of a 15-storey residential building, Orchid Residency, behind R-City Mall in Ghatkopar (West) on Sunday. The Mumbai Fire Brigade received the information about the blaze at 12.40 pm. No injuries were reported in the incident.

An official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade told mid-day, "It was a small fire in a single room. We did not categorise it into any emergency response level as it was doused within a few minutes after the fire brigade reached the spot. We received a call about smoke being spotted at the building. Not much damage has been caused due to the fire and no one was injured." The cause of the fire is not yet known.