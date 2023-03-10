Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out on sets of TV serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein in Goregaon

Updated on: 10 March,2023 05:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The civic body said the incident was reported at around 4:30 pm. Following the incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot for a fire fighting operation

Mumbai: Fire breaks out on sets of TV serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein in Goregaon

The blaze was reported on Friday afternoon


A major fire broke out on the sets of popular TV serial 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' in Filmcity, Goregaon on Friday, the BMC said in a statement. 


The civic body said the incident was reported at around 4:30 pm. Following the incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot for a fire fighting operation. 



The BMC said that the blaze has been termed as a level II fire. Fire is confined to ground floored film studio in an area about 2000 sq. feet in Goregaon film city, due to windflow fire spread to adjacent areas.


The BMC further said that two big hose lines and nine motor pumps are in operation. No injuries have been reported in the incident as yet.

