Mumbai: FOB connecting two important metro lines completed in record time

A total 58-meter long and 4 meter to 8 meter wide superstructure of FOB was completed in record 15 days, the MMRDA said
Pic/MMRDA
The MMRDA is integrating Mumbai Metro Network for which a new foot over-bridge (FOB) was completed in record time. The FOB will connect two important Metro Lines. This FOB will help the passengers to interchange Mumbai Metro Line-7 (Gundavali Station) to Metro Line-1 (Western Express Highway Station) and vise-versa, the MMRDA said in an official statement.
A total 58-meter long and 4 meter to 8 meter wide superstructure of FOB was completed in record 15 days, it said.
#projectupdate #MMRDA— MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) November 29, 2022
2 Metro Lines Meet
MMRDA Integrating Mumbai Metro Network
FOB connecting #Metroline7 & #line1 getting ready, Mumbaikars coming frm Ghatkopar line 1 can reach Gundavali (Andheri-E) through this bridge & take metroline 7& 2A for dahisar upto Andheri-W resp pic.twitter.com/lHNIpDpuZk
The total steel quantity used in this FOB is around 340 Metric Tonnes (MT) including reinforcement and structural steel. MMRDA constructed this FOB by overcoming hurdle like shifting of utility lines, the MMRDA said.
Also Read: Vistara to merge with Air India by March 2024: Singapore Airlines
The junction near Gundavali Metro Station is very crowded, the new FOB will provide commuters hassle free interchangeable connectivity between two metro lines.
"The infrastructural work on phase- 2 of Metro Line -7 and Metro Line- 2A is Completed. Both the lines will be in service soon after the CMRS inspection", said S.V.R. Srinivas, Metropolitan Commisioner, MMRDA.