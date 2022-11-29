×
Mumbai: FOB connecting two important metro lines completed in record time

Updated on: 29 November,2022 06:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A total 58-meter long and 4 meter to 8 meter wide superstructure of FOB was completed in record 15 days, the MMRDA said

Pic/MMRDA


The MMRDA is integrating Mumbai Metro Network for which a new foot over-bridge (FOB) was completed in record time. The FOB will connect two important Metro Lines. This FOB will help the passengers to interchange Mumbai Metro Line-7 (Gundavali Station) to Metro Line-1 (Western Express Highway Station) and vise-versa, the MMRDA said in an official statement.


A total 58-meter long and 4 meter to 8 meter wide superstructure of FOB was completed in record 15 days, it said. 




The total steel quantity used in this FOB is around 340 Metric Tonnes (MT) including reinforcement and structural steel. MMRDA constructed this FOB by overcoming hurdle like shifting of utility lines, the MMRDA said. 

The junction near Gundavali Metro Station is very crowded, the new FOB will provide commuters hassle free interchangeable connectivity between two metro lines.

"The infrastructural work on phase- 2 of Metro Line -7 and Metro Line- 2A is Completed. Both the lines will be in service soon after the CMRS inspection", said S.V.R. Srinivas, Metropolitan Commisioner, MMRDA.

