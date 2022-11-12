Mumbai: For the first time, BMC will rent a hospital

After protests from locals about no alternative to a hospital declared dilapidated and shut for four years, the CM had instructed the civic body to find an immediate solution

The Sushrusha Hospital at Vikhroli will be run by BMC doctors. Pic/Sameer Markande

In A first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to rent and run a private hospital. This is in an attempt to provide relief to Vikhroli-Bhandup citizens, since the Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital there is still shut. The Sushrusha Hospital of Vikhroli (also known as the Suman Ramesh Tulsiani Hospital) submitted a proposal for the same and the BMC is working on it. Officials said they will take a decision in the next 15 days.

The residents of Vikhroli had gone on a hunger strike in September as BMC had closed down Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital in 2018, after its building was declared dilapidated, and nothing was done about the facility since then. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had taken note of the 1-2 days hunger strike and asked BMC officials to come up with an immediate soiclution. After this, the BMC administration decided to rent a private hospital. BMC doctors will be deputed there.

Proposal submitted

“We had invited expressions of interest to rent private hospitals in October. Shushrusha Hospital of Vikhroli submitted a proposal. We are studying it, after which we will decide on a rent amount,” said a BMC official.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said, “Our team is working on a proposal. A decision on this can be taken in the next 15 days.” A member of the directorial board of Sushrusha Hospital Suresh Sarnobat said, “We had submitted our proposal. Now they will make a decision.”

“The hospital has a 160-bed capacity. We will use their infrastructure while our doctors will be deputed there. This is the first-time BMC is renting a private hospital.” said a BMC official. Another official said the BMC has decided to redevelop Phule hospital and the new hospital will have 500 beds.

‘Complete process soon’

“BMC should complete this process to rent the hospital quickly. Also, the new hospital should be constructed soon,” said Dr Yogesh Bhalerao, a local resident who had participated in the hunger strike.

2018

Year Mahatma Jyotiba Phule hospital was shut

