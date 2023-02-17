Mumbai: Forest fire at Aarey extinguished in the nick of time

Activists suspect human hand, 400-500 labourers to be deployed at green spots to prevent such fires in future

The blaze that was spotted around 1.30 pm on Thursday at Aarey Milk Colony

A forest fire was extinguished in the nick of time at Unit 16 of Aarey Milk Colony on Thursday due to the prompt actions of the forest department and volunteers. Around 1.30 pm, the blaze was reported to forest department officials by volunteers Imran Udat and Wasim Athaniya.

Athaniya said, “There are strong indications that some anti-social elements started the fire to deliberately eradicate biodiversity. It’s fortunate that firefighters from the forest department were able to douse the flames quickly before they spread and damaged a significant area of the forest. The forest department must check the region more frequently and harshly punish individuals who start fires.”

With winter exiting the city and the mercury rising, forest fires are being witnessed in parts of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Aarey Milk Colony, Film City and other forest patches. Two such incidents were reported last week in the Tulsi range of SGNP and a few days ago at Aarey.

G Mallikarjun, director and conservator of forest (CF), SGNP, said, “As the number of forest fires increases during the summer, around 400-500 labourers will be deployed in several ranges of SGNP and Aarey Milk Colony to douse fires. Instructions have also been given to the officials concerned to increase patrolling, and strict action will be taken against those who are found torching the forest.” Volunteers associated with several NGOs are also gearing up to battle forest fires at various spots.

Pawan Sharma, president, NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), said, “Last week itself a forest fire was witnessed in the Tulsi range of SGNP. It was visible from Yogi Hills in Mulund West. Alert citizens who spotted the flames from their high-rise apartment immediately reported it to RAWW and the forest department, who swung in action and brought them under control in time.”

Awareness among citizens, fostered by the department and NGOs, has played an integral part in conservation and welfare activities in Mumbai and its surroundings. The forest department has been requesting people, especially those who live or work in high-rises facing forests, to be vigilant and report irregularities to it or their nearest wildlife NGO.

Sharma stated, “It is also to be understood that no natural fires occur in our forests and whatever is being witnessed is manmade. Forest fires and woodcutting activities at the periphery of forests, which is illegal, have been seen ahead of Mahashivratri and Holi. A team of rangers, foresters, guards and volunteers will be closely monitoring the park.”