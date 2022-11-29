×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: When we went to file missing complaint on Aug 15, they refused and said she’ll return, says cousin
Mumbai: Passenger bodies to talk to railway minister in Bandra Terminus row
Death on Goa to Mumbai bus leaves police puzzled
Mumbai: Did MIDC give Rs 185-cr contract to blacklisted contractor?
Mumbai: Three held for abducting and robbing men by posing as CBI officers

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Former MLA Krishna Hegde joins Eknath Shinde faction

Mumbai: Former MLA Krishna Hegde joins Eknath Shinde faction

Updated on: 29 November,2022 01:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The development comes weeks after Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar recently joined the Eknath Shinde camp

Mumbai: Former MLA Krishna Hegde joins Eknath Shinde faction

Eknath Shinde and Krishna Hegde. Pic/Eknath Shinde's team


In a major setback to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), former MLA Krishna Hegde on Monday joined the Eknath Shinde faction.


The development comes weeks after Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar recently joined the Eknath Shinde camp.



Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 earlier this year.


This came after a faction of Shiv Sena under Shinde shifted its alliance to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from MVA. Since then, Maharashtra has been witnessing a tussle between both the factions of Sena as to who is the real inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

On October 11, The Election Commission of India alloted the 'Two Swords and Shield symbol' to the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena a day after the group was alloted 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' (Balasaheb's Shiv Sena) as the name for the group of the party.

Also Read: CM Shinde announces Assam Bhavan to come up in Maharashtra; Sanjay Raut says it already exists

Shinde faction had submitted 'shining sun', 'shield and sword' and 'Peepul tree' as its election symbol options to the Election Commission (EC) for the upcoming bypoll in Andheri East assembly constituency next month.

Whereas the 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol was allotted to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, rejecting their claim to the 'Trishul' citing religious connotation.

The Election Commission also allotted 'Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' as the party name for the Thackeray faction

Meanwhile, the ECI rejected 'Trishul' and 'Gada' (mace) as election symbols claimed by the two factions of the Shiv Sena, citing their religious connotation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Eknath Shinde shiv sena uddhav thackeray

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK