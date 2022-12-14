Mumbai: Four members of inter-state gang involved in stealing mobile phones nabbed

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Jayant Bajbale said the police arrested the accused on Sunday from Mumbai suburb of Kurla and recovered as many as 28 stolen mobile phones from them

Representative Image

With the arrest of four persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi, the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police in Maharashtra on Tuesday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang involved in stealing mobile phones.

Addressing a news conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Jayant Bajbale said the police arrested the accused on Sunday from Mumbai suburb of Kurla and recovered as many as 28 stolen mobile phones from them.

The police also seized two motorcycles with Uttar Pradesh registration numbers, he said, adding combined value of all the seized goods stood at Rs 5.74 lakh.

Also Read: Mumbai: Fake call centre that 'sold' viagra to Americans busted

Following a rise in mobile phone theft cases in areas under the MBVV jurisdiction in the recent past, the police stepped up investigations, scanned CCTV footage and worked on intelligence inputs to zero in on the accused persons, said Bajbale.

Of the accused persons, three originally hail from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, while the fourth one is a resident of New Delhi, he said.

The officer said as many as 12 different crimes committed in the limits of Kashimira, Navghar, Nayanagar, Bhayander, Khadakpada, Pelhar and Govandi police stations were cracked following the arrested of the accused persons.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.