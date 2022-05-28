Mumbai: Four men get 20 years in jail for raping widow

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 May,2022 10:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
'Sexual violence is a grave public health concern, which has both short and long term impact on the physical and mental health of individuals,' the court said, adding that lack of power and low status makes a woman more vulnerable to sexual offences

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A Mumbai court has sentenced four persons to 20 years in jail for raping a 30-year-old widow in the suburban Mankhurd area after holding that the offences were "serious in nature".

"Sexual violence is a grave public health concern, which has both short and long term impact on the physical and mental health of individuals," the court said, adding that lack of power and low status makes a woman more vulnerable to sexual offences.




Sessions Judge SJ Gharat passed the order against Pranay Ingale (24), Amol Izhak ( 23), Sandip Shivaji Kamble (24) and Ajay Kamble (24) on May 25, the details of which were made available on Saturday.


