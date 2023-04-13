Breaking News
Mumbai: Four persons arrested for cheating senior citizen

Updated on: 13 April,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Promising to provide US dollars at a cheap rate, the accused persons cheated the senior citizen by handing him a bunch of papers covered with similar size currency notes

Police have arrested four persons for allegedly cheating a 62-year-old man of Rs 2.75 lakh by promising to provide him US dollars at a low rate at Kurla in Central Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.


The incident took place on April 3, an official said.



Promising to provide US dollars at a cheap rate, the accused persons cheated the senior citizen by handing him a bunch of papers covered with similar size currency notes, he said.


During investigation, police got information that the accused persons were spotted at Shilphata in adjoining Thane city, said the official.

Accordingly, a team of the Kurla police went to the adjoining city and nabbed the accused, he said.

Police suspect the accused persons have committed similar offences in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Palghar district. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

