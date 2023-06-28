Mumbai: Four Shiv Sena (UBT) workers arrested in connection with assault on BMC engineer

Accused Santosh Kadam, Sada Parab, Uday Dalwi and Haji Aleem Khan were on Tuesday produced before a local court which remanded them in judicial custody

The Mumbai Police have arrested four workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in connection with an assault on a civic engineer, an official told news agency PTI.

Accused Santosh Kadam, Sada Parab, Uday Dalwi and Haji Aleem Khan were on Tuesday produced before a local court which remanded them in judicial custody, the official from Vakola police station told PTI.

Former state cabinet minister Anil Parab was also named as an accused in the FIR registered on Tuesday, but he was not arrested.

Parab and other Sena (UBT) workers took out a march to H-East ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday afternoon to protest the demolition of a Shiv Sena (UBT) 'shakha' (local branch) in suburban Bandra last week.

During the protest, the accused allegedly assaulted BMC engineer Ajay Patil (42) and also threatened him with dire consequences, as per the FIR.

The case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation), the police said.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab and four others for allegedly assaulting and threatening a civic engineer.

Parab along with other Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries took out a morcha in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) H-East ward on Monday afternoon, expressing anguish over the demolition of a party office in suburban Bandra last week.

A delegation led by Parab reached the BMC's office to meet H-East ward officer Swapna Kshirsagar.

They asked her to present in front of them the officials who had demolished the party office even as pictures of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray were there on the party office board, as per the FIR.

When some civic staffers came forward, Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries allegedly assaulted BMC's assistant engineer Ajay Patil (42) and also threatened him with dire consequences, the FIR said.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed a chargesheet in a court here against Parab's aide Sadanand Kadam and former government official Jairam Deshpande in an alleged money laundering case and alleged Parab built a resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district by investing his "unaccounted money".

Parab has denied the allegations.

The ED had also questioned Parab, but he has not been named as an accused in the chargesheet.

(With inputs from PTI)