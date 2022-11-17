×
Mumbai: Four sustain burns after chemical leak at Worli's SASMIRA

Updated on: 17 November,2022 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Dr Kamal Tandon, director of SASMIRA, did not respond to calls or messages

Mumbai: Four sustain burns after chemical leak at Worli's SASMIRA

Representation pic


Four people suffered burns following a chemical (glycerine) leak at Worli’s Silk & Art Silk Mills Research Association (SASMIRA) on Wednesday evening. According to the BMC’s disaster management unit, the incident occurred at 5.13 pm when  glycerine leaked from a machine in the testing department.


The leak was categorised as level-1. “The four injured were first rushed to Jaslok Hospital, and later taken to the National Burns Centre at Airoli. Their medical status is awaited,” said a BMC official.



Also read: Madhya Pradesh: Seven people fall sick after chlorine gas leaks in Bhopal


Dr Sunil Keswani from the National Burns Centre said, “Chemical burns are generally more serious than flame burns, but it depends on the chemical and concentration. Right now the condition of all patients is stable.” Dr Kamal Tandon, director of SASMIRA, did not respond to calls or messages.

