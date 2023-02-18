Mumbai: Four-year-old Tiger heads for Italy

The four-year-old, who was abandoned in a nullah at Ambernath as a newborn and rescued by a social activist, has been adopted

Tiger with his parents at Vishwa Balak Kendra in Nerul, on Friday

After being abandoned in a nullah soon after he was born, then undergoing life-saving surgery, little Tiger has undergone a lot in his four years. But now his troubles are over, as he will soon be flying home with his new parents to Italy. On Friday baby Tiger left Vishwa Balak Kendra in Nerul after being adopted. Also present on the occasion, were social activist Shivaji Ragade, who rescued him from the nullah, and his wife, Jayashree.

Ambernath resident Shalini Gaikwad heard a baby wail and followed the cries till she spotted a garbage bag in a nullah, around 5 pm on December 30, 2018. Worried, she called social activist Shivaji Ragade for help. Ragade, who happened to be nearby attending an event with his wife, Jayashree, arrived soon and took the bag out of the nullah. It held a newborn.



Baby Tiger took his parents around the Kendra and showed them his room

After being left in the water for hours, the baby was battling for his life and was feared to have contracted an infection. As there was not much improvement even after four days of treatment, the Ragades shifted the baby to Sai Ashish hospital. It was here that Tiger, as they called him, finally opened his eyes after 22 days of treatment.

Also Read: Mumbai: Couple arrested for robbery at policeman's house in Tilak Nagar

Later, baby Tiger was shifted to Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Parel for better treatment. He then underwent brain surgery in January 2019 and a major chunk of the cost, around Rs 10 lakh, was crowdfunded within 24 hours. Tiger was discharged from the hospital after nearly four months and taken to the Child Welfare Committee, Ambernath and then sent to Vishwa Balak Kendra in Nerul for further care and adoption.

‘A mischievous boy’

“Tiger became friends with everyone at the Kendra in no time. He became healthy and mischievous. Every staffer at the centre is fond of him,” said Satish Mungekar, administrator at Vishwa Balak Kendra. “We have mixed feelings as he has been adopted and found a new home, and will leave us. We wish him an amazing life,” he added.

Jayashree and Shivaji Ragade had tears in their eyes. “It feels just like yesterday when I held the baby in my hands, with blood all over his body. There were days when he was in the ICU, everyone of us believed he wouldn’t make it, but he fought hard against all odds and finally claimed a new life for himself,” said Jayashree.

When the Italian couple who adopted Tiger was introduced to him, he welcomed them with a smile. He took them around the Kendra and showed them his room. He also played with them. “His new parents are from Montirone, Italy. He will be their first child” said Betty Mathai, senior coordinator (adoption) Children of the World (India) Trust.

“Happiness is such a small word to describe adoption. So many people were involved in saving him. It’s a victory for a society which saved a boy and gave him a new chance in life,” she added.