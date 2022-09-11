Mumbai: Ganesh idol immersions back to pre-Covid times

As city lifts all restrictions, Mumbaikars immerse 1.93 lakh idols in public spots

Ganeshotsav came back to its original form and fervour this year, data has revealed. Statistics show that the number of public immersions is almost at par with those made in pre-pandemic times. This year, a total of 1.93 lakh Ganesh idols were immersed in the sea. In 2019, just before Covid-19, 1.96 lakh idols were immersed at public spots. People have employed eco-friendly ways of bidding Bappa adieu, with artificial lakes also gaining popularity.

With the pandemic in 2020, restrictions like the lockdown also came along affecting all festivities for two years. A decline in the number of sarvajanik (public) as well as household Ganpati idols was then unavoidable. However, with no restrictions this time, people poured out both on the streets and at home for celebrations. The number of public immersions also picked up, as against immersions at home or within the society compounds.

“The festival was observed by schools, colleges and industry units that were shut during the pandemic, adding to the jump,” said Naresh Dahibaonkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti. He added, “Majority of the sarvajanik idols were made-up of eco-friendly materials rather than plaster of Paris (POP).”

Of the total, about one-third, 66,127 idols, were immersed in artificial ponds. In 2020 and 2021 this number was more than 50 per cent owing to Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings. In 2019 the use of artificial lakes was restricted to mere 17 per cent with just 32 such lakes in 2019. This increased by five times in the next year. In 2022, there were 162 artificial spots, along with 73 natural sources.

Total immersions

2019: 1.96 lakh

2020: 1.23 lakh

2021: 1.65 lakh

2022: 1.93 lakh

