This is the 90th year of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

Pic/Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

Listen to this article Mumbai: Ganeshotsav Mandal performs Padya Pujan of Lalbaugcha Raja x 00:00

Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal on Wednesday morning performed Padya Pujan ceremony of Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of Ganeshotsav in Mumbai.

According to Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, the Padya Pujan ceremony of Ganesh Muhurat Pujan of Lalbuaghcha Raja was held in a very auspicious manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the 90th year of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

The famous Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, which was formed in 1934, has a footfall of around 25 lakh every day.

Last year, Lalbaugcha Raja's pandal had its theme around the Ayodhya Ram temple. Well-known art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai had given shape to the decorations at Lalbaughcha Raja.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned domestic Ganpati idols made of Plaster of Paris and said such idols with a height of up to four feet must be made of 'shadu' (fine, dry clay) soil and eco-friendly materials.

The decision, which was taken during a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner IS Chahal, was aimed at promoting environmentally friendly Ganeshotsav celebrations this year, the BMC said in a release.

BMC added that it will provide free ‘sadhu’ clay in some quantities to these sculptors, which will be procured from across the state and if needed, from other states as well.

"As part of the initiative, Chahal has instructed civic officials to provide free space in each ward for the production of eco-friendly Ganpati idols. To encourage idol makers to adopt eco-friendly practices, he has directed officials to offer a free supply of Shadu soil on trial basis," the release informed.

Mumbai's civic body has also announced a waiver of fees and deposits for erecting Ganpati pandals.

Last year, after an uproar from Ganpati festival organisers, BMC had to withdraw its order banning all PoP-made idols in the city.

The BMC had last year given permission as a special case to buy and sell PoP Ganpati idols but had said at the time that such idols would be completely banned from next year (2023).

In 2022, the BMC had made it mandatory for all such PoP idols to be immersed only in artificial lakes.