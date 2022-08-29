Mumbai: Ganeshotsav-special buses for Marathi manoos hailing from Konkan region

Ahead of BMC polls, BJP sets its sights on Sena's major vote bank—Konkanis living in the city; arrange Ganeshotsav-special buses and trains to the region, with tickets subsidised at Rs 100

ST buses arranged for Konkans living in Mumbai, at Byculla on Sunday. Pic/Shadab Khan

The BJP has made Ganeshotsav-special travel arrangements for the Marathi manoos in the city who hail from the Konkan region, in an attempt to woo the Shiv Sena’s traditional and major vote bank ahead of the BMC elections. On Sunday, the BJP booked 150 buses and two trains for people travelling to the Konkan region for the Ganpati festival, and offered tickets at a subsidised rate of Rs 100. Since getting power back in the state, this is BJP’s first attempt to challenge Shiv Sena’s dominance on the ground.

