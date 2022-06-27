Mumbai: Genome sequencing of 269 samples reveals 99.63 per cent of patients infected with omicron sub-variants

Samples of the total of 367 Covid-19 patients were analysed in the 13th series batch, including 269 from Mumbai

Out of 269 Covid-19 samples from Mumbai analysed during the 13th genome sequencing series, 268 were found infected with Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Samples of the total of 367 Covid-19 patients were analysed in the 13th series batch, including 269 from Mumbai. Among the 269 samples from Mumbai, 268 samples (99.63 per cent) were infected with the omicron sub-variant of Coronavirus.

While one sample was found infected with another sub-variant of coronavirus, the civic body didn't reveal details except saying that a patient from age group 0 to 20 was infected with it.

Three of the 107 patients, who had not taken a single dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, died due to the viral infection, the release said.

According to BMC, of the 269 patients, 33 patients (12 per cent) are from the age group of 0 to 20 years, 108 patients (40 per cent) aged 21 to 40 years, 55 patients (21 per cent) aged 41 to 60 years, 51 patients (19 per cent) aged 61 to 80 years, and only 21 patient (8 per cent) of the age group 80 years were infected with the Omicron sub-variant. Only one patient in the age group between 0 to 20 years was infected with another sub-variant, it said.



The release also stated that 107 patients had not taken a single Covid-19 dose. Of them, 22 were admitted to the hospitals and three of them died.

Significantly, of the 268 patients infected with an omicron sub-variant of coronavirus, six were infected with BA.4 and 12 with BA.5 sub-variant between June 3 to June 16, 2022. Of these, a female patient was 16 years old, while two male and two female patients aged above 80 years.

Four patients of BA.4 and seven patients of BA.5 variant had taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine, while two patients of BA.4 and five of BA.5 had not taken any dose of vaccine, the release said.

