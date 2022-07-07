Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP on spree to kill all Shiv Sena's dream projects
Mumbai gets 30 per cent of total rain already, IMD predicts heavy rain for next 4 days
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rise to 695, but TPR drops to 6.4 per cent
Mumbai monsoon: Over 200 mm rainfall cripples life in Vasai and Virar
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai gets 30 per cent of total rain already IMD predicts heavy rain for next 4 days

Mumbai gets 30 per cent of total rain already, IMD predicts heavy rain for next 4 days

Premium

Updated on: 07 July,2022 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

But hit by landslide, flooding on Wednesday, even as IMD predicts heavy rain for next 4 days

Mumbai gets 30 per cent of total rain already, IMD predicts heavy rain for next 4 days

A local resident points to the portion of the collapsed chawl. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


Three people were injured in a landslide at Chunabhatti, Sion, caused by heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Many low-lying areas, including Hindmata and Gandhi Market, were flooded. A part of the hill at Nagoba Chowk in Chunabhatti came crashing on the nearby one-storey Narayan Hadke chawl. Three injured were sent to civic-run Sion hospital. The IMD has issued an alert for heavy rain in the city and surrounding districts for the next four days. Santacruz observatory recorded 926 mm of rainfall until Wednesday and Colaba 843 mm. 

santacruz colaba brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK