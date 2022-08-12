Mumbai gets light showers, IMD predicts moderate rainfall

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1495.6 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1901.5 mm

Commuters move on a road amid heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Most parts of Mumbai received light rains with occasional spells of moderate to heavy showers on Friday morning.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday. As per the prediction, windy weather with occasional strong wind speed reaching at 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely.

A high tide of 4.14 metre is expected at 12.18 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.19 metre is likely to occur at 6.25 pm today.

Public transport services, including suburban trains and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, are operating as per their usual schedule, officials told PTI.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 29.6°C, while the minimum temperature is 24.6°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 28.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.6°C.