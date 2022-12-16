Mumbai gets 'Vijay Udyan', a 1971 war-themed memorial park in Colaba

The park is spread over an area of 7650 Sqft and is symbolic of the resilience and tenacity of Tri-Services. The memorial park was inaugurated by Mrs Dhano Devi, wife of Late Maj (Later Colonel) Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, Param Vir Chakra
Vijay Udyan in Colaba. Pic/ Defence
Marking the 51st anniversary of 'Vijay Diwas', the 1971 India-Pakistan War that saw the birth of Bangladesh, the Indian defence forces on Friday inaugurated a war-themed memorial garden, 'Vijay Udyan' which is dedicated to all the brave-hearts of the 1971 war.
'Vijay Udyaan' in Colaba. Pic/ Defence
In a press release, a defence spokesperson said, on the 51st anniversary of Vijay Diwas, HQ Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area inaugurated ‘Vijay Udyaan’, a memorial park dedicated to all bravehearts of 1971 Indo-Pak war at Colaba in Mumbai.
It said the park is spread over an area of 7650 Sqft and is symbolic of the resilience and tenacity of Tri-Services. The memorial park was inaugurated by Mrs Dhano Devi, wife of Late Maj (Later Colonel) Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, Param Vir Chakra.
The 1971 war memorial park 'Vijay Udyaan' inaugurated by Mrs Dhano Devi, wife of Late Maj (Later Colonel) Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, Param Vir Chakra in the presence of Vice Adm AB Singh, FOC-in-C WNC, Lt Gen HS Kahlon, GOC MG&G Area and other officers, veterans and ladies at Colaba. Pic/ Defence
The release further said the memorial park attempts to provide vivid glimpses of how the war was fought through milestones on either side of the walkway depicting the chronology of events from 03 December to 16 December 1971. There are four wall murals giving pictorial representation of Naval operations, achievements of Indian Air Force, as well as Indian Army operation on Western and Eastern front along with reference map placed onto the side of Murals.
In Pics: Remembering the heroes of the 1971 India-Pakistan war
A 3D Mural depicting the iconic signing "instrument of surrender" dons the centre stage of the park. At the centre of the park is a half-moon shaped enclosure having life size bust of brave hearts who were awarded PVC for their conspicuous bravery in the war.
Vijay Udyaan' inaugurated by Mrs Dhano Devi in the presence of Vice Adm AB Singh, FOC-in-C WNC, Lt Gen HS Kahlon, GOC MG&G Area and other officers, veterans and ladies at Colaba. Pic/ Defence
Vijay Udyaan also prides itself with war trophies from the war i.e., Vijayanta and T55 tanks and FV 433 SP Abbot Gun which formed the bedrock of fighting arsenal of the Army during the war.
The park is open to visitors where one can have a close glimpse of the battlefields while taking a walk through the park, it said.