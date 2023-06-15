Janhavi Jadhav, a 20-year-old athlete from Mumbai, won 5 gold and 1 silver medal at the 2nd World Mallakhamb Championship, while the sport’s governing bodies in India face non-renewal of recognition, hindering its growth and depriving players of financial aid

Janhavi Jadhav performing mallakhamb on the pole; (right) The athlete with her medals after winning at the 2nd World Mallakhamb Championship

Listen to this article Mumbai girl shines at World Mallakhamb Championship despite challenges

Even as the world celebrates ‘World Mallakhamb’ Day today (June 15), the sport’s development in its country of origin is facing challenges as two key bodies, the Mallakhamb Federation of India (MFI) awaits renewal of recognition by the sports ministry and Vishwa Mallakhamb Federation (VMF), awaits its affiliation to Sports Accord, and also awaits membership of international Olympic committee.

Due to the non-renewal of recognition, the MFI was unable to completely sponsor players representing India at the recently held 2nd World Mallakhamb Championship organised by the VMF. Despite this, a 20-year-old girl, Janhavi, from Mumbai, with funding from an NGO, participated in the tournament and won five gold and one silver medal for the country. She even skipped her BCom (A&F) exams to take part.

Kishori Sharan Shrivastava, treasurer of the Mallakhamb Federation of India, confirmed that the government has not renewed the yearly recognition of both MFI and VMF, along with over 60 other sports federations in the country. This lack of recognition has resulted in a lack of financial aid and support for players who represented the country in international competitions.

He added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to introduce mallakhamb as a sport and hence for the first time it was introduced in the National Games in Gujarat last year.” The 2nd World Mallakhamb Championship was moved from Bhutan to Dhubri in Assam due to visa issues for participants from certain countries. “The MFI and MP Mallkahamb Federation had arranged for the jersey, kits, transportation, lodging and boarding facility of each player at the camp in Madhya Pradesh and at Dhurbi, Assam,” said Shrivastava.

Uday Deshpande, the founder director and secretary general of VMF, stated that VMF has organised two world championships so far and to obtain affiliation to the sports accord and membership of the International Olympic Committee, a minimum of three world championships needs to be conducted. Deshpande expressed gratitude to the prime minister and sports minister for their support in promoting mallakhamb, including the opening of 100 centres across India and funding for equipment.

Mumbai girl speaks

Janhavi Jadhav comes from a financially struggling background, but with the support of her parents and an NGO called the Indian Development Foundation (IDF), she managed to pursue her passion for mallakhamb. The IDF provided funds for her diet, physiotherapy, and massage during the competition.

“My dad Suresh works as a machine operator and my mother Surekha provides tiffins. My younger sister Tanushree is also a mallakhamb player. We have faced a lot of financial problems because of low income. Recently, I participated in Khelo India Games 2021 and won a gold medal,” she said.

Janhavi acknowledges the importance of her education but made the difficult decision to prioritise sport. She plans to focus on her studies now and is grateful for the opportunity to represent her country. She aims to continue making her parents, her coach, and her country proud.

NGO speaks

Narayan Iyer CEO of IDF expressed support for Janhavi. They sponsored her education and provided support for her international tournament.