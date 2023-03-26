Breaking News
Mumbai: Glitches pour cold water on MBA CET

Updated on: 26 March,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Students allege technical delays and errors took away crucial examination time; demand a re-test

Mumbai: Glitches pour cold water on MBA CET

Students and parents speaking to officials at Thadomal Shahani Engineering College


Technical glitches led thousands of Master of Business Administration (MBA) aspirants to lose crucial exam time  for their online common entrance test (CET) held on March  25 across the state. With servers hanging in the middle of the test, some students were logged out earlier than their scheduled time. The MAH-MBA-CET exam was scheduled over March 25 and March 26. On Saturday, a string of glitches were reported at various centres in the city.


Students appearing for the test at the Thadomal Shahani Engineering College in Bandra, alleged that most of them lost 40-60 minutes due to a technical glitch in the system. “Around 42 minutes were left on the system on which I was appearing for the exam, when suddenly something went wrong and it timed out. The invigilators did not even bother to help us when I informed them,” the student said. Another student said that some of students raised the matter with the technical person. “All our complaints were ignored. Later, we tried re-logging, but we ended up losing around 40-60 minutes.”



Also Read: Mumbai: Exam centre goof-up hurts MU students


Students at the TSEC centre have written a letter to the TSEC management and CET commissioner informing them about the same. An official from TSEC said, “This decision for re-exam cannot be taken at our end. We will speak to the CET commissioner.” At another centre in Aditya Educational Campus, Saibaba Nagar, Borivli, students who opted for the morning slot could appear for the exam only post 1 pm; even afternoon slots were delayed by two to three hours.

One of the students appearing for the test at the Aditya Educational Campus exam centre said, “Some of us who had opted for the 9 am slot were able to enter the system post 1 pm. Due to a technical glitch, we had to wait for almost three to four hours.” Despite messages and calls, MB Warbhuvan, commissioner of the State CET cell, remained unavailable for comment.

mumbai mumbai news mumbai university news maharashtra

