IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Mumbai: Golden jackal rescued near Mulund housing society amidst rising threats to their survival

Updated on: 01 April,2025 11:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

A golden jackal was rescued near a housing society in Mulund, drawing attention to the growing challenges faced by these animals in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to habitat destruction and human-jackal conflicts



Golden jackals continue to face numerous threats to their habitat and survival


A golden jackal was recently rescued near a housing society in Mulund by the NGO RAWW.


The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is home to a healthy population of jackals. However, threats such as habitat destruction, feral dogs, and roadkills pose significant challenges to their survival.



These animals have managed to lead a secretive existence in the mangrove areas of major cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane. The region boasts large patches of mangrove forests, including parts of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Bhandup pumping station, Charkop, Versova, Vasai, Bhayander, and Ghodbunder Road.

In the past, there have been several instances of human-jackal conflicts, with some jackals being rescued from human settlements near mangrove forests in Mulund and Vikhroli.

Golden jackals are native to the Indian subcontinent and play a vital role in forest ecology. Being omnivorous, they have a varied diet, feeding on small mammals, birds, fish, rabbits, and even fruits.

Unfortunately, the golden jackals continue to face numerous threats to their habitat and survival.

mulund wildlife mumbai news maharashtra mumbai metropolitan region development authority

