BMC says setting up sewage treatment plant in mangrove-dense area will be a challenge

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Gorai, Manori to have its own sewer lines soon x 00:00

Gorai and Manori will finally get their own sewage network. The BMC, said sources, has appointed a consultant to prepare a detailed report for laying out of the sewer line network. They will also need to install a sewage treatment plant, which may be a challenge considering the thicket of mangroves on the islands.

According to recent directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), all local bodies and other state government departments should ensure that 100 per cent of the wastewater generated is treated. If not, the state government has been asked to recover the compensation from April 1, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

While 70 per cent of Mumbai has access to sewer lines, places like Manori and Gorai island don’t have a network yet. BMC floated a tender in November 2022 to appoint a consultant for preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). The tender procedure has been completed and the BMC has awarded a contract for Rs 1.04 crore.

The DPR has to be submitted within 10 months. “This area will also need a separate plant as it is difficult to lay a line through a creek or sea. There are a lot of mangroves and [we will need] environmental clearance for construction of the STP,” said an official from the BMC.